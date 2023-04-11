No need to panic: Tamil Nadu on sudden increase in Covid-19 cases

Assuring that there was no need to panic over the sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said the state might make it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places if the cases continue to rise “beyond a point.”

Subramanian, replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly moved by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, said wearing of masks is mandatory in all government hospitals across the state from April one and said people have been advised to wear a mask keeping in mind the spurt in cases but it has not been made compulsory.

Talking about the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases, the minister said Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation in the state on March 21 and advised the Health Department to take necessary steps to control the spread of the virus.

“There is an increase in the number of cases across the country. We have about 342 labs that can conduct over three lakh RT-PCR tests every day. We are prepared in every way, but there is no need to panic,” the minister said.

He also said the sudden spurt in the number of cases cannot be termed as a wave as only individuals are getting affected and there are no clusters. On the state’s preparedness, the minister said the government had over 1.5 lakh Covid-19 beds in government and private hospitals during the second wave of Covid-19 in 2021 but they have been reduced to 64,281 now.

“But if there is a need, we can ensure the remaining beds are also made functional in 24 hours,” the minister said, adding that the state current oxygen storage capacity is 2,067 metric tonnes against a mere 230 MT when the DMK government took over in May 2021.

While making it clear that wearing of masks isn’t mandatory for now, the minister said it could be made mandatory in all public places, if necessary. “Let us see, if the daily cases go beyond 500 or 1,000, we might make wearing of masks mandatory,” he said. The state had recorded 382 cases on Tuesday.