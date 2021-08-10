No Onam crowding to be allowed in Kerala; TPR above 15%

No Onam gatherings to be allowed in Kerala; TPR crosses 15%

A review meeting chaired by CM Vijayan on Tuesday decided to strictly avoid gatherings during Onam festival

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 10 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 22:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala government has decided to now allow any gatherings during the upcoming Onam festival season and has insisted on Covid vaccination or negative test certificate mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The state government decided to tighten the restrictions as Covid TPR of the state again crossed the 15 per cent mark and reached 15.91 per cent on Tuesday. As the Onam festival approaches, experts had cautioned against the chances of a further surge in Covid cases in the state.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to strictly avoid gatherings during Onam festival that is hardly ten days away.

Also read: Kerala reported more than half of India's Covid-19 cases over past seven days

The earlier norm that either vaccination certificate or 72 hours prior Covid negative test certificate was required even to go to shops was relaxed in view of resentment.

As Sabarimala temple opens for monthly poooja on August 15, only those who took both doses of vaccination or with 72 hour prior Covid negative test certificate would be allowed darshan through the virtual queue system.

With 21,119 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday, the number of active cases in the state reached 1.71 lakh.

As part of enhancing the vaccination drive, 20 lakh dose vaccines would be procured for private hospitals in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

 