No permission for BJP's Vetrivel Yatra: TN tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it has decided to refuse permission for BJP's 'Vetrivel Yatra' planned for Friday, citing the Covid-19 lockdown and scare.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan communicated the government's decision to the first bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar, which was hearing two PILs seeking a ban on the month-long tour by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

After the A-G's submission, the High Court disposed off the PILs and directed the state government to decide in accordance with the prevailing pandemic situation. The PIL was filed by Senthil Kumar, who had alleged that the there is every possibility that the BJP may try to create trouble in areas where minorities are thickly populated.

"Further the culmination of the proposed rally by BJP is scheduled for 6th of December, 2020 the date of demolition of Babri Masjid. It appears the date has been chosen by the BJP to foment communal tension and create a law and order situation,” the petition said.

Further details are awaited.