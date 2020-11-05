No permission for BJP's Vetrivel Yatra: TN tells HC

No permission for BJP's Vetrivel Yatra: TN tells HC

The government cited Covid-19 as the reason for calling off the yatra

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Nov 05 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 14:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it has decided to refuse permission for BJP's 'Vetrivel Yatra' planned for Friday, citing the Covid-19 lockdown and scare.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan communicated the government's decision to the first bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar, which was hearing two PILs seeking a ban on the month-long tour by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

After the A-G's submission, the High Court disposed off the PILs and directed the state government to decide in accordance with the prevailing pandemic situation. The PIL was filed by Senthil Kumar, who had alleged that the there is every possibility that the BJP may try to create trouble in areas where minorities are thickly populated.

"Further the culmination of the proposed rally by BJP is scheduled for 6th of December, 2020 the date of demolition of Babri Masjid. It appears the date has been chosen by the BJP to foment communal tension and create a law and order situation,” the petition said.

Further details are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Will handshakes become history?

Will handshakes become history?

 