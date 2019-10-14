No Pink slip to IAS who warned against corruption

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has turned down a recommendation to terminate the service of IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy, who had raised serious allegations against Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

A panel headed by Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose, had recommended that Swamy was unfit for the job and hence his services shall be terminated as part of cadre review procedures. This was turned down by the chief minister.

Swamy earlier alleged that he was being targeted as he took stern action against corruption in the Coconut Development Board and rejected Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda's request to help the corrupt.

A 1991 batch IAS officer, Swamy is now additional chief secretary rank and has nearly nine years of service left.

He was appointed as Coconut Development Board chairman in August 2018 and removed from the post in March 2019. Swamy had said that he had taken stern actions against corruption at the board's regional offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata. He even alleged that Union Minister Sadananda Gowda wanted him to revoke the suspension of corrupt officials.