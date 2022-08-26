No protests near Hyderabad's Charminar, confirms police

No protests near Hyderabad's Charminar, confirms police in connection with the hate speech row

Some parts of the city witnessed protests during the last few days following a row over the alleged hate speech by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 26 2022, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 18:01 ist
Hyderabad :Security personnel stand guard near the Charminar during Friday prayer in Hyderabad on Friday August 26. Credit: IANS Photo

No protests were witnessed at localities close to the Charminar and the Friday prayers near the historic monument also passed off peacefully, police said.

Some parts of the city witnessed protests during the last few days following a row over the alleged hate speech by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh and objectionable slogans allegedly being raised. Additional forces were deployed on Friday afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi blames Raja Singh's 'hate speech' for the protests in Hyderabad, demands his arrest

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by Singh.

In a tweet, Owaisi on Thursday said the police had picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area in the city on Wednesday and on his representation were later released. Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he secured bail in a case related to making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad that triggered protests in some parts of the city.

Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad
T Raja Singh
AIMIM
India News
Indian Politics

