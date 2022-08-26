No protests near Hyderabad's Charminar, confirms police in connection with the hate speech row

No protests were witnessed at localities close to the Charminar and the Friday prayers near the historic monument also passed off peacefully, police said.
Some parts of the city witnessed protests during the last few days following a row over the alleged hate speech by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh and objectionable slogans allegedly being raised. Additional forces were deployed on Friday afternoon, they said.
Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi blames Raja Singh's 'hate speech' for the protests in Hyderabad, demands his arrest
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by Singh.
In a tweet, Owaisi on Thursday said the police had picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area in the city on Wednesday and on his representation were later released. Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he secured bail in a case related to making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad that triggered protests in some parts of the city.
1. On my representation to DCP South, ~90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda & Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala & our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them & police too #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/7WxDx9HuKd
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 24, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana
Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage
In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel
Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet
DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?
Long Covid in children less common than suggested
Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy