No religion preaches narrow mindedness, says HC

No religion preaches narrow-mindedness or hurting others, the Madras High Court observed on Monday.

Passing strictures against a lawyer for filing a PIL petition seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin from presiding over the advisory panel of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, unless he takes a pledge before a Hindu God that he would profess the Hindu religion, the court dismissed the plea.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu also debarred the petitioner from filing any PILs for five years.

There is a stipulation in the HR&CE department rules saying all its employees and officials should take an oath before a Hindu God that he would profess Hindu religion before assuming office, the petitioner claimed.

A dismayed bench observed that prejudice and vendetta has to be shed when it comes to practising a religion.

India was a secular country and even the Constitution permits taking an oath in the name of God or the Constitution, the bench pointed out.

"No religion preaches narrow mindedness or to hurt others," the judges said, adding, the sentiments expressed by the petitioner litigant cannot be appreciated or tolerated.

"It is an utterly mischievous petition, extremely in bad taste. A prejudice is involved in the prayer," the bench said when the PIL from advocate S Sridharan came up for hearing Monday.

It also debarred him from filing any PIL petition for five years without the permission of the court.