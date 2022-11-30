No security lapse during PM’s July visit to Tamil Nadu: DGP

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Wednesday refuted reports that there was a “major security lapse” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state in July for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad, saying “everything was fine” and that he did not receive any communication in this regard.

Babu was responding to a charge by TN BJP chief K Annamalai that door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used during Modi’s visit to the state on July 28 were “not in order and were overdue for maintenance and replacement.”

“There was no security lapse when the Prime Minister visited Tamil Nadu in July. Everything was fine. We didn’t receive any communication (from SPG or the Centre) on this (alleged security lapse),” Babu told reporters here. He also added that the police were in the process of critically auditing security equipment used by men in khaki to check their condition.

“This is a regular process,” Babu said. To a question, he said there was no communication from the SPG on any adverse event during the PM’s visit. His comments came a day after Annamalai met Governor R N Ravi demanding that he ask for an “impartial” probe on the matter and “suitable action” against those at fault.

Modi inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28 in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Annamalai’s claims come days after a web portal run by whistleblower Savukku Shankar reported that there was a “serious security lapse” during the PM's July visit.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK said Annamalai, as an ex-IPS officer, should have known that the SPG takes over the security of the Prime Minister and state police forces just assist the Central forces. “Tamil Nadu police have no major role other than assisting the SPG. Even the Chief Minister cannot enter the venue (without SPG permission,” DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said.

Elangovan said Annamalai should seek an explanation from the Union Home Ministry rather than complaining about the issue to the Governor. “I doubt whether Annamalai is taking on Amit Shah. The way Annamalai is raking up this issue, I believe he might have some problems with Shah and he is settling through this issue,” the DMK leader added.

IT Minister Mano Thangaraj said the DMK government has assured security to all those living in Tamil Nadu and asked Annamalai not to teach the party which has governed the state five times in the past on the safety and security of the Prime Minister.