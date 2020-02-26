No ulterior motives on the part of KPSC in copying questions from any other country: Chairman

Responding to the allegations raised by a Congress MLA related to questions in the Kerala Administrative Services test being taken from the Pakistan Civil exams, the Kerala Public Service Commission Chairperson M K Sakeer on Wednesday said that all the six questions cited by the MLA were general ones and that such allegations would only affect the credibility of PSC.

Kerala Public Service Commission has not ruled out such chances but denied any ulterior motives.

Since the questions of all such recruitment tests being held across the world were now available on the internet, there could be chances of similar questions being asked in recruitment tests being conducted in Kerala, said Sakeer.

Sakeer reiterated that there were no ulterior motives on the part of the commission in copying questions from any other country. The questions are being prepared by a panel and utmost secrecy is being maintained, he said.

Congress senior MLA P T Thomas had alleged that six questions asked in the examination for KAS held on Saturday were copied from the Pakistan Civil Service recruitment test of 2001. He said that it amounted to serious lapses on the part of the Kerala Government as well as the Kerala Public Service Commission.