No vehicles, dead HIV patient carried on cycle to hospital in Telangana

The body of a 44-year-old HIV patient who died in Kamareddy district was carried on a bicycle to a government hospital on Sunday owing to the absence of transport in view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
According to police, the man suffering from HIV for the past few years died on Saturday night at a shelter meant for the poor. As a foul smell emanated from the body, police were alerted.
Since no one came forward to help shift it to the hospital for post mortem due to coronavirus fears, police requested some sanitation workers to carry the body. As there were no ambulances available for transporting it, the remains were wrapped in a bed-sheet and carried on a cycle to the hospital by the sanitation workers, they said.
The authorities found a contact number near the body of the man, hailing from Nirmal district and informed his family members of his demise.
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few