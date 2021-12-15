No violations in reappointment of Kannur University V-C, says Kerala HC; Oppn to continue protest

In a relief to the left-front government in Kerala in the ongoing confrontation with the Governor over alleged politicisation of university appointments, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea against the controversial reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran.

Justice Amit Rawal said that reappointment was different from appointment and the procedure adopted for the latter need not be followed when reappointing someone.

"The expression 'appointment' and 'reappointment' have different connotation; for undergoing the reappointment the qualifications are prescribed under clause 7.3 of the UGC regulations ibid and there is no age bar and for reappointment, criteria of age would not be applicable," the court said.

Also read: Kerala Opposition demands education minister Bindu's resignation over reappointment of Kannur University V-C

The High Court rejected the petition that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of the universities, issued the reappointment order by following the norms.

Sources said that the recent revelations of the Governor in a letter to the Chief Minister that he acted under political influence and the letter that the higher education minister R Bindu, who is also pro-chancellor of universities, to the Governor recommending reappointment of the vice-chancellor were not considered by the court as these facts surfaced only after the hearing in the petition was over.

Hence the petitioners, university senate member Premachandran Keezhoth and academic council member Shino P Jose, might be filing appeal.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress announced that it would continue its protest demanding the resignation of the higher education minister as the letter she gave to the Governor recommending extension to the vice-chancellor amounted to nepotism.

Congress leader Ramesh Chenniithala is also moving Lok Ayukta against the minister. He also sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the minister's resignation.

Minister Bindu, who was keeping silent on the matter so far, said on Wednesday that making public communications between the pro-chancellor and chancellor was unethical.

(With PTI inputs)

