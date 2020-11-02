No voices of dissent against CPM's 'Kannur lobby' in Kerala

Despite the serious embarrassments caused to the CPM by Kerala Chief Minister's office and the party's state secretary's son, there are no voices of dissent against the powerful 'Kannur lobby' of the party from within. Even the party central leadership had extended full support to the party in Kerala.

Earlier, veteran leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan used to trigger dissenting voice against the party leadership. But owing to his poor health the 97-year-old leader seems to be unable to come out with his comments on the ongoing row.

Now except for indirect statements by leaders like M A Baby, who is a politburo member, that those who indulged in any illegal acts should have to face the consequences, there was no voice of dissent, despite the grave allegations.

All the top leaders of the CPM in Kerala, including Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, are from Kannur district and hence it is often referred to as the Kannur lobby.

Left thinker and veteran political commentator Appukuttan Vallikkunnu said that there was no surprise why there were no voices of dissent in the CPM now and the national leadership also extending support to the Kerala leadership despite the grave allegations.

The CPM in India, which is now in its 100th year, has become a party with both its legs fractured. Kerala is the lone place where they have power and the entire party in the country seems to be sustaining on Kerala. Hence there was no surprise why the party national leadership is also taking a stand in favour of the Kerala leadership, he said.

He also said that the absence of V S Achuthanandan's interventions owing to his health limitations was very well felt at this juncture. The current CPM leadership had succeeded in suppressing all those who used to raise dissenting voices against the leadership. If Achuthanandan was still active, the CPM central leadership may not have come out with such a stand backing the state leadership despite the serious allegations, he said.

Earlier it was Achuthanandan who used to take open stands against undesirable acts by party leaders. Achuthanandan, who is now an MLA and chairperson of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, had taken stand even against the present government over a nepotism allegation against Industries minister and senior leader E P Jayarajan. Achuthanandan even used to take stand against Pinarayi Vijayan owing to the SNC Lavalin corruption case against Vijayan. But now Achuthanandan is not making many interventions owing to his poor health.

Meanwhile, sources close to the CPM said that though there was strong resentment within the party against the present leadership over the current developments, the party leaders were maintaining utmost restraint as the elections are approaching. The upcoming local body elections and the Assembly elections in Kerala are very crucial for the CPM's existence in the country itself.