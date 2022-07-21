This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

No wedding? No problem: This place serves wedding food without a wedding

  • Jul 21 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The best part of any wedding is, arguably, the food. What if we told you that you could indulge in a wedding feast without having to deal with other aspects of a wedding?

Chennai foodies, you don't need a wedding invitation to attend this feast. Served by Chennai-based Suvee Brahmin Caterers, the feast has all the fanfare of a traditional Tamil wedding — the hall setup, a set menu of Tamilian delicacies, and a welcoming atmosphere — everything except the ceremony.

Led by M Krishna and MKL Suseela, the venture started out at Shree Hall in December last year. As per a report in The Hindu, the menu features Srirangam puliyodharai, kadamba sambar, beans paruppu usili, and other traditional Tamil vegetarian dishes.

In the past, Suvee Brahmin Caterers have hosted events at Nanganallur and T Nagar. Looking ahead, they have an unlimited leaf service this weekend at Thirumal Thirumagal Vasantha Mahal in Padi.

With 29 dishes at Rs 299, the menu will include items such as agrahara akkara vadisal and madapalli thayir sadam.

