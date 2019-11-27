'Nod for 9 govt medical colleges in a year historic'

The Centre has given its approval for setting up three more government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and sanction has so far been got for as many as nine such institutions this year alone, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Acceding to his government's request, the Centre "has today ordered setting up new government medical colleges in the three districts of Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam," he said.

Adequate land has been earmarked for the new colleges.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for the "not seen before" sanctions, Palaniswami in a statement here said getting approval for nine new government medical colleges in a single year is a "historic achievement."

Already, on October 23 this year, Centre's sanction for six new government medical colleges was obtained in one go and now additionally approval has been received for three more, he noted.

The Centre has given its sanction for Rs 2,925 crore estimate for the initiatives and of it, it has accorded approval for release of Rs 1,755 crore, the Chief Minister said adding the Tamil Nadu government will pitch in with Rs 1,170 crore.

The Union government had recently approved medical colleges in Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Namakkal and Tirupur.