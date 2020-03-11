Not a single positive case of coronavirus in Telangana now, says health minister Etela Rajender

No coronavirus positive case in Telangana now, stated Telangana’s health minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday evening while informing that the 24-year-old software engineer as cured of the Covid-19.

The techie from Mahendra Hills of Secunderabad had tested positive for the deadly virus on March 1 and is under treatment in the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

The young man who works with a major tech firm in Bangalore had stayed there for two days after his return from Dubai but started showing symptoms after he came to visit his family here.

The young man, whose identity is still unrevealed, had travelled to Dubai on company business on 17 February. He is suspected to have contacted the deadly virus from his Hong Kong colleagues with whom he worked closely there for four days.

“The affected person is cured. But as per the protocol, he would be kept in the hospital for 14 days and then discharged. At present, there is not even a single positive case of coronavirus in Telangana state,” Etela said.

However, given the neighbouring Karnataka, Kerala states reporting Covid-19 cases the health machinery is asked to stay alert, the minister said.

549 asymptomatic persons are in-home quarantine, 286 symptomatic case persons are kept in hospital isolation. Out of 286 samples collected, 264 tested negative and 21 results awaited. One sample positive is of the techie (now cured).

In addition to the nodal Gandhi Hospital, the central government has approved another COVID-19 testing lab at the Osmania Medical College.

Till now, 47611 passengers were screened at the Hyderabad international airport, 3757 of them on Tuesday.

Since several Telugus are returning from abroad because of the virus spread in several countries including the United States, the minister said that a 24-hour screening facility as set up with 200 personnel for surveillance at the airport. Four more thermo screening machines would be added.

State level COVID-19 orientation is given to all teachers, students and front-line health workers.