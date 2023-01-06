Noted art director Sunil Babu passes away

Noted art director Sunil Babu died at a private hospital on Thursday night, due to a cardiac arrest, his family sources said.

He was 50. Babu had worked for many hit movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu industries. "He had recently undergone a surgery in his leg. Yesterday, the hospital where he underwent surgery found variations in his ECG report and referred him to Amrita Hospital. But he passed away there," a source close to the family told PTI.

He is known for his work for the movies- Ananthabhadram, Bangalore Days, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Pazhassiraja, Urumi, Notebook- among others. Babu was also the art director in Bollywood movies and is also associated with the upcoming Tamil movie Varisu starring Vijay. Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews took to Instagram and said Babu was one of the best technicians in the Indian film industry.

"A great friend, great man with good soul, my loving brother, our countless cheers nights‘, we travelled a lot, a lot ….. thank you for all memorable days, bro these pictures will remain till end of my film career .. without you there is No Notebook, Casanovva and Kayamkulam kochunni. What a technician you are my bro I learnt a lot from you ! Rest in peace," Andrews wrote.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan said Babu was the "warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion". "Heart hurts... The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can't come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly," Salmaan posted on social media. The cremation will be at his native Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday, family sources said.