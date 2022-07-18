Noted artist Achuthan Kudallur passes away in Chennai

Noted artist Achuthan Kudallur passes away in Chennai

The artist was keeping ill for the past couple of days and was admitted to a private hospital

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 18 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 16:53 ist
Achuthan Kudallur. Credit: IANS Photo

Noted artist Achuthan Kudallur passed away in Chennai on Monday morning. He was 77.

The artist was keeping ill for the past couple of days and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. Hospital sources told IANS that he had developed some complications on Sunday night and passed away early in the morning on Monday.

Achuthan Kudallur hails from Kerala and had been staying in Chennai for the past decades. His works were exhibited in all the noted galleries in the country. He also conducted solo exhibitions in many parts of the world including in the famous Paris Art gallery. A civil engineer by training, Achuthan Kudallur was an abstract artist and is a highly respected name in contemporary art circles of south India.

Achuthan Kudallur

