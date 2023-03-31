Noted author Sara Thomas passes away

  • Mar 31 2023, 12:51 ist
Noted author Sara Thomas died at her residence here on Friday due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

She was 88.

She is a two-time recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

Her noted work Narmadipudava won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 1979. She was awarded the academy award in 2010 for overall contribution to Malayalam literature.

Four of her works were made into feature films in Malayalam.

Her second novel Muripadukal was made into a movie titled Manimuzhakkam, which won several national and state awards.

She has penned over 20 literary works including 'Daivamakkal' and 'Jeevithamenna Nadi'.

Family sources said the funeral services will be held at her residence on April 1 and cremation at the Pattoor Marthima church cemetery.

