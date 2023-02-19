Noted Tamil actor Mayilsamy passes away

The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 19 2023, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 10:30 ist
Mayilsamy. Credit: Twitter/@mayilsamyr

Well-known Tamil cinema actor Mayilsamy died here early on Sunday, the Nadigar Sangam (SIAA) said.

The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday, the Artistes association said in a tweet. Mayilsamy has acted in over 100 films, including those starring top actors Ajith Kumar, Vijay and Kamal Haasan.

He has appeared in TV debates also. Several fellow actors condoled the demise of Mayilsamy.

