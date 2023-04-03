Now, 10th board exam paper 'leaked' in Telangana

The Telangana 10th class board Telugu paper appeared on social media within minutes after the exam began on Monday morning.

The “leak” came as further embarrassment for the K Chandrasekhar Rao government which is troubled by the Telangana state public service commission held exam papers leaks and the opposition attacks over the issue.

Stating “the spree of paper leaks” as proof of the BRS government’s inefficiency, TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay has demanded the resignation of state education minister Sabitha Reddy.

Also Read | Dharwad HC grants protection to student to attend exams

Officials identified that the mobile taken photos of the paper came out from a government school in Tandur in Vikarabad district at 9.37 am. The exam started at 9.30 am.

District collector Narayana Reddy told reporters that one teacher named Bandeppa took the pictures and posted them in a WhatsApp group. It was soon deleted but by then it began circulating in other groups. The matter came to the notice of education officials at about 11 am and the police were informed.

The education department has reportedly sought a report from the collector while initiating action against three officials including the invigilator, and superintendent of the exam centre.

The 10th board exams commenced across the state on Monday. Officials clarified that the exams would be conducted as per the schedule and that there is no need of concern for students or parents.

Bandi demanded corrective measures and that a proper exam environment should be offered to the students under immense stress.

“The government’s incapability has become a bane for the students. The leaks raise suspicions of collusion with corporate, private schools managements. The government should identify and punish the actual culprits,” the Lok Sabha MP said.