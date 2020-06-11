Now, 14-day quarantine for those who get tested for Covid-19 in Chennai

As this metropolis struggles with 27,398 Coronavirus patients, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday announced that anyone who undergoes Covid-19 test irrespective of their result will be quarantined for 14 days along with family members.

The announcement came as the city recorded 1,407 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the number to 27,398. The city has been reporting over 1,000 cases for the past few days even as the testing numbers are being increased by the Health Department.

The latest move seems to be a desperate measure to control the spread of the virus even as demands grew for a complete lockdown within Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu for a few days at least.

While announcing that the person whose swab samples are collected will be quarantined along with the family, GCC Commissioner G Prakash said those under quarantine can seek help from 6,000 workers who fan out across the city to help such people.

Despite the increase in cases and doctors treating patients categorically coming out to say community transmission has begun in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Over half of the 27,398 cases come from six zones that house some of the most over-populated areas in the city like Royapuram and Thiru. VI. Ka. Nagar. Though the cases are increasing, and testing being ramped up, officials rue non-cooperation from the public, who they say, refuse to wear masks in public and do not follow other precautions.

The day also saw the state recording 1,875 new cases, 52 less than Wednesday’s figure, taking the tally in the state to 38,716. And, the government reported the biggest single-day spike in death by announcing that 23 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 349.

However, the number of samples tested came down from Wednesday’s 17,676 to 16,829 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the state government decided to distribute cloth masks to all families that have ration cards.