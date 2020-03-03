Now, Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy too opposes NPR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said that a resolution against the new format of National Population Register survey will be introduced in the forthcoming assembly budget session.

A group of Muslim clerics and the minority community leaders met the Chief Minister on Tuesday at his office camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada.

Soon after the meeting, Reddy sent out a tweet, “Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of the minorities in my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010. To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session.” The Muslims who met Reddy expressed fears over the NPR, sources informed DH.

Jagan’s party YSRCP has an absolute majority with 151 MLAs in the 175 membered state assembly, which means such a resolution can get instant approval of the House.

Interestingly, the YSRCP had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. However, in December, Reddy said that his government would not support the NRC.

Jagan’s announcement now comes in the wake of the growing opposition across the country against the CAA-NRC-NPR. While few states have passed resolutions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bihar, last month, became the first state Assembly to pass a resolution against the proposed NRC and the new format NPR.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also earlier announced that a resolution against CAA would be introduced in the Assembly.