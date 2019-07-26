Now Gandhi Hospital Physio apprentices in Tik Tok mess

Two Physiotherapy internees at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here got suspended after the TikTok video they shot and uploaded become viral. They were dancing and acting to Telugu romantic songs and dialogues.

According to Gandhi Hospital Resident Medical Officer Jayakrishna, Shyam Milton of Sadhana college and Veena of Zen College who were apprentices in the Physiotherapy Department were suspended and they have removed the video that they have uploaded.

The hospital asserted that no medical students from Gandhi were involved in the act. The students shot the Tik Tok video while they were inside the department and posted it inviting stern action.

Recently, eleven outsourced employees at a government office in Khammam district of Telangana faced action after their Tik Tok videos have gone viral. These clerical level staff in Khammam municipal corporation also faced a cut in their pay as punishment.

The public fed up with the indifferent attitude of the Municipal staff reacted very sharply when the videos of the staff become viral.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali was in controversy after his grandson's Tik Tok video threatening a top police officer sitting on a department car has gone viral. The home minister asked the police to proceed as per rules if his grandson was found violating the law.

Incidents of tragic deaths due to drowning in water bodies and coming under speeding trains while shooting for Tik Tok has become common in Telugu states.