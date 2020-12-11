Now, Sabarimala prasadam delivered to your doorstep

Now, prasadam from Sabarimala temple delivered to your doorstep by Department of Posts

Those who are unable to go to the temple due to the Covid-19 pandemic can avail this service across India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Dec 11 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 15:56 ist
Devotees maintain social distance while standing in queues to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple. Credit: PTI Photo

In a fresh opportunity for devotees of Sabarimala Ayappa who are unable to go to the temple this season due to Covid-19, the Department of Posts has launched a 'Home delivery scheme' to bring Sabarimala Swamy Prasadam to devotees in all parts of India.

The prasadam packet that will be delivered to the doorstep of those who avail the service by Speed Post will contain ghee, sandalwood paste, aravana, vibhuti, kunkumam, and turmeric. Those who want the prasadam can visit their nearest post office and pay a fee of Rs 450 per packet.

The service was launched by Sri Rajarajan, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Trivandrum. The temple continues to remain open, however, due to the pandemic, restrictions have been put in place to control the number of devotees gathering at the shrine. Hence, Kerala Postal Circle has tied up with Travancore Devaswon Board to deliver prasadam to the doorstep of devotees.

 

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple
Department of Posts

