Now, prasadam from Sabarimala temple delivered to your doorstep by Department of Posts

In a fresh opportunity for devotees of Sabarimala Ayappa who are unable to go to the temple this season due to Covid-19, the Department of Posts has launched a 'Home delivery scheme' to bring Sabarimala Swamy Prasadam to devotees in all parts of India.

The prasadam packet that will be delivered to the doorstep of those who avail the service by Speed Post will contain ghee, sandalwood paste, aravana, vibhuti, kunkumam, and turmeric. Those who want the prasadam can visit their nearest post office and pay a fee of Rs 450 per packet.

The service was launched by Sri Rajarajan, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Trivandrum. The temple continues to remain open, however, due to the pandemic, restrictions have been put in place to control the number of devotees gathering at the shrine. Hence, Kerala Postal Circle has tied up with Travancore Devaswon Board to deliver prasadam to the doorstep of devotees.