Now, Telangana CM urges PM Modi to drop proposed amendments to AIS cadre rules

After his counterparts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his “strong protest” against the proposed changes to the All India Services (Cadres) rules 1954.

Rao stated that the proposed amendments “militate against the federal structure of our constitution, both in letter and spirit".

“Considering the criticality of the functions discharged by AIS officers in the states, the present rule position and practice provides for concurrence of state governments in matters of deputation of officers to the central government. The proposed amendments seek to unilaterally disturb the above position, with the central government assuming the power to take officers on deputation without the concurrence of the officers or the state government concerned,” Rao said in his letter to Modi on Monday.

If the proposals are effected, the state governments would be reduced to insignificant entities, Rao said.

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand had also earlier urged Modi to drop the proposals, “which run contrary to the country's federal structure".

Also read: Drop proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules: M K Stalin to PM Modi

Rao further said that the proposal is “clearly a move to exercise indirect control by the Centre on officers working in the states".

“It amounts to interfering in the functioning of state governments, targeted harassment of officers and their demoralization, besides impacting accountability of officers of state governments. It would also render state governments as helpless entities in the matters of AIS officers.”

Parliament of India had enacted the All India Services Act, 1951 under the provisions of Article 312 of the Constitution and the AIS rules were formulated under the act.

Rao called the rule amendments “coloured exercise of powers vested with the central government to the detriment of state's interests and watering down the federal polity of the country".

“Instead of such backdoor methods,” Rao asked Modi “to muster the courage to amend the provisions by Parliament".

“The proposals show scant regard to the states' administrative exigencies, requirements, threaten the spirit of mutual adjustment and accommodation between Centre and state governments in the matter of AIS and will further strain the centre-state relationship.”

Observing that the present AIS cadre rule provisions are adequate to ensure harmonious, balanced deployment of officers, Rao in his missive has demanded PM Modi to “cease and desist from the proposed amendments in the interest of administrative fairness and federal polity of the constitution".

Watch the latest DH Videos here: