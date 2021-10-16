NSCN-IM firm on separate flag, constitution; NNPG holds talk with GoI pointsman on Naga issue

The talks between the Centre and Naga insurgent groups to end the decades-long Naga conflict is still stuck on the issue of a separate flag and the Constitution with the rebel group NSCN-IM categorically rejecting the government's "post solution offer" to address the issues.

"NSCN’s stand is loud and clear that it would not follow the forbidden route to the Naga solution that is linked to forgoing the Naga national flag and Constitution which is the face of the Naga political struggle and identity. That would be no better than making comical entity out of the Naga solution. The Naga flag with divine origin cannot be traded or bargained to make the Nagas as infidel people," the NSCN-IM said in a statement emailed to DH on Friday evening.

The talks with Naga groups including the NSCN-IM, the rebel group in ceasefire since 1997, resumed recently after nearly two years. The talks resumed after the Centre appointed former Intelligence Bureau special director, AK Mishra as the new interlocutor and removed R N Ravi as Nagaland Governor, who was the interlocutor earlier. NSCN-IM demanded Ravi's removal after the latter said the government would not accept the rebel group's demand for recognition to the separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

Mishra held talks with leaders of both NSCN-IM and Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a forum of seven other Naga rebel groups separately in Dimapur and in New Delhi recently. Sources in the government said Mishra had offered that the Centre would discuss the issues regarding the flag and Constitution after the signing of the final agreement.

The NNPG issued a statement on October 13 hinting that it had no objection to the Centre's offer to allow use of the Naga flag in cultural events and adherence of the Naga constitution in the Naga institutions.

The NSCN-IM, however, refused to sign the final agreement without a decision regarding its demand for recognition to Naga flag and Constitution.

Many Naga groups including the NSCN-IM claims that Nagas were never part of India and had even declared "Independence" on August 14, 1947. The state has witnessed insurgency since then till the NSCN-IM entered ceasefire in 1997.

Final agreement

The NSCN-IM signed a "framework agreement" in August 2015 and the NNPG also signed another agreement in November 2017. A "final and comprehensive agreement" was supposed to be signed to end the country's oldest insurgency. The Centre wants to sign one and final agreement with the Naga groups before 2024 Lok Sabha polls but the NSCN-IM's insistence on the flag and the Constitution issue continuous to remain a stumbling block.

The Opposition parties also joined the government in Nagaland giving the state an opposition-less government to bring all on board before the final agreement is signed.

"The chequered history of the Indo-Naga political issue is clear enough before us, with accords and agreements that were never meant to be implemented in letter and spirit. Naturally, the Nagas are still haunted by this flamboyant show of dealing on the Naga issue. The demonic mask of the Government of India with ‘post solution’ offer is being brought back to life again as it is desperate to manoeuvre its way to trap the Naga people again to accept whatever is being offered to hurry up the Naga talk.

Significantly, the bitter lesson of the past is driving away the NSCN from giving any face value after seeing through the crafty wickedness of the offer," said the NSCN-IM.