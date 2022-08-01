NTR’s daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging

She is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 01 2022, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 18:49 ist
Uma Maheshwari. Credit: ANI Photo

Daughter of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, late N T Rama Rao (NTR), Uma Maheswari, allegedly died of suicide at her residence here on Monday, police said.

She was 57. Uma Maheswari’s daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her, a police official said.

They found her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said. Citing preliminary information, the official said she is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suicide) was registered, police added.

