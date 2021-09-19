Nun in Kerala among those licensed to kill wild boars

A nun in Kerala, who doesn't own a gun or a licence to carry arms, is among 13 farmers granted permission by the Kerala High Court to kill wild boars.

Sister Joffy of CMC convent at Chakkittapra in the rural parts of Kozhikode district in North Kerala sought permission to kill wild boars due to the massive crop destruction the animals caused to her crops.

But the nun doesn't know any techniques to kill boars. So, she is planning to ask the other 12 farmers to help her learn.

The nun had been cultivating types of tuber crops like tapioca but was getting no yield owing to the wild boars, causing big losses. Hence, she asked the convent to allow her to join the farmers' collective for approaching the Kerala High Court seeking permission.

The farmers in Kerala's forest areas have struggled with the menace of wild boars for a long time. The state forest department used to engage officials to kill wild board. Kerala has also been pressing the Centre to declare wild boars as vermin to initiate its culling.

A collective of farmers from Kerala had approached the court seeking permission to kill wild boars citing the extensive damage caused to crops.

