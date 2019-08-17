Nun told to leave convent; Files appeal

A Catholic nun in Kerala, who protested against rape-accused former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, has been asked to leave the convent.

Sister Lucy Kalappura of Mananthavady diocese at Wayanad in North Kerala was recently dismissed by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation citing various charges, most of which were flimsy, like buying car and publishing books.

As sister Lucy continued to be at the convent and moved an appeal against her dismissal, the FCC sent a letter to Sister Lucy's family asking them to take her from the convent. The FCC also maintained that Sister Lucy was not entitled to any compensation as she was working a teacher.

Meanwhile, Sister Lucy sent an appeal against the decision to dismiss her. The appeal sent to the congregation for the oriental churches in Rome said that vindictive actions were being taken against her for expressing solidarity with the nuns who demanded action against Franco Mulakkal.

Sister Lucy told the media that she would not be moving out of the convent until a decision on her appeal came.

The charges against her included insulting the church by speaking to the media and leading a lifestyle that goes against the norms of the church.