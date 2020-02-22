Nuns demand action against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal

With fresh sexual assault allegations coming up against Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, a group of nuns in Kerala have demanded the church leadership to initiate action under canon law against Franco.

Sister Anupama of the St Francis Mission Home at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district, who was among the nuns who earlier staged a demonstration seeking action against Franco, urged that the church leadership stand with the victim nuns and not with the rape accused Franco.

Even as more nuns accused the Bishop of sexual misconduct, the church leadership did not even suspend Franco. Actions as per the Canon laws should be taken against Franco, she said.

Sister Lucy Kalapura of the Mananthavady diocese, who had also participated in the protests against Franco, said that more nuns might reveal the sexual assault they had faced from Franco.

Both the nuns also urged that the trial in the existing rape case against Franco in Kerala should be expedited.