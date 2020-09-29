O Panneerselvam skips review meeting called by Tamil Nadu CM; holds discussion with supporters

The rift between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on who will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls widened further on Tuesday.

A day after the AIADMK Executive Committee witnessed heated exchanges between the two leaders, Panneerselvam skipped two meetings on Covid-19 that Palaniswami chaired at the Secretariat here.

Panneerselvam, who usually attends review meetings along with Palaniswami, did not go to the Secretariat on Tuesday and chose to stay put at his residence. As the review meeting at the Secretariat got underway, Panneerselvam was closeted with his close aides K P Munuswamy and P H Manoj Pandian.

They were later joined by Rajya Sabha MP and deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam, who is understood to have taken up the task of finding a resolution to differences between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

“He (Panneerselvam) did not attend the review meeting. He was at his official residence the whole day and met party leaders. They discussed happenings at the AIADMK Executive Committee on Monday and the future course of action,” a source close to Panneerselvam told Deccan Herald. Ramanathapuram MLA, Dr M Manikandan, who was sacked from the Cabinet last year, met Panneerselvam fueling speculation.

In the evening, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar met Panneerselvam and was closeted with him for over an hour after which he drove straight to Palaniswami’s residence, a stone’s throw distance from there to brief the latter about his discussions with the former. Palaniswami too held meetings with his supporters, especially Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani.

Sources told Deccan Herald that Panneerselvam is questioning the need for announcing the Chief Ministerial candidate beforehand and is of the opinion that new legislators should elect their leader. However, Palaniswami and his supporters feel the face of the party should be announced much before elections to take on a resurgent DMK, whose candidate is M K Stalin.

The back-to-back meetings on Tuesday assume significance in the wake of AIADMK’s announcement on Monday that the Chief Ministerial candidate will be announced by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami jointly on October 7.

The sources added that Tuesday’s meetings were part of the efforts by senior leaders of the AIADMK to sign a truce between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. “The meetings will continue for the next few days. Party leaders feel a resolution should be found sooner than later as such a public fight is not good for the party in the long run,” a senior leader said.

The two leaders have been fighting with each other to be the party’s CM candidate and senior leaders have been trying to arrive at a consensus for the past two months but in vain.

At Monday’s meeting, the majority of the party's district secretaries and ministers supported EPS, but OPS got the decision postponed yet again. The meeting was a “stormy affair” with supporters of Palaniswami insisting that a decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate be taken immediately, while Panneerselvam questioned the CM’s reluctance in appointing a steering committee to run party affairs.