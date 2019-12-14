Officer accused of incriminating texts seeks long leave

A senior IAS officer in Kerala, who allegedly sent incriminating messages to a junior female colleague, has sought long leave.

According to government sources, Bishwanath Sinha, a 1992 batch officer in Principal Secretary rank, has sought three months leave. It would be sanctioned soon.

However, any legal action is unlikely against him as the aggrieved officer had not given any written complaint.

Sinha was on Wednesday transferred from the key General Administration department to the Printing and Stationery department, which is considered to be a low profile. Subsequently, a local Congress leader alleged that Sinha misbehaved with more than one young woman and used to send them objectionable messages even during odd hours. Sinha had denied the allegations.