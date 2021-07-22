Official transferred for his ‘prepare for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Tamil Nadu’ circular

Tamil Nadu government has shunted out an Assistant Commissioner of the Madurai Corporation for issuing a circular that asked Zonal Officers to take up road repair and other works on the route to be taken by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his five-day visit to the city.

Shanmugham, who was working as Assistant Commissioner (Personnel) with the Madurai Corporation was removed from his post and placed on the waiting list after an uproar by DMK allies like the Congress and CPI-M. Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore took to Twitter demanding action against the official for “rolling out a red carpet” to the RSS chief, who does not hold any public office.

Shanmugham, who is a sub-collector rank officer, issued a circular on July 20 asking all Zonal Officers of the Madurai Corporation to take up repair and cleaning works on the route Bhagwat will take during his visit to Madurai beginning Thursday.

The officer wrote in the circular asking officials to ensure that roads on the route be kept clean, streetlights are checked, and no repair work is taken up on the route during his visit. Bhagwat will be in the temple town for five days beginning Thursday to participate in various programmes in Satyasai Nagar in the city.

The circular created a political storm after it went viral. The DMK government, which has taken a strident anti-BJP stance, acted swiftly to avoid political controversy. Madurai Corporation Commissioner K P Karthikeyan said in a press release that the circular was issued as part of “routine arrangements” taken up for any VVIP with Z-plus security cover.

However, an hour later, the Commissioner signed the marching orders for Shanmugham, saying he has been relieved from the post with effect from Wednesday afternoon.

The circular by the officer drew instant criticism from netizens on Twitter with even DMK supporters opposing the move. After the officer was shunted out, Tagore and Venkatesan thanked the government for acting promptly.

“A message has been sent out to everybody in the government,” Venkatesan tweeted.