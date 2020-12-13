Officials encounter lone tusker on the way to Banjarumale

Polling officials deputed to verify the polling booths at Banjarumale in Charmadi Ghats ran into a lone tusker.

Banjarumale, under the Neriya Gram Panchayat limits, is located 35 km from Belthangady taluk headquarters. The settlement is located 10 km away from the ninth curve in Charmadi Ghat Road, with 45 houses and 260 voters. The community hall of the hamlet has been converted into a polling booth.

Election officer Ajith, Neriya GP panchayat development officer Gayathri P and the polling staff were on their way to begin inspection of the booth when they encountered an elephant.

Upon noticing the elephant, the driver of the vehicle turned towards a mud road.

“We waited for nearly half an hour till the elephant moved away and continued our journey to Banjarumale,” Gayathri P said.