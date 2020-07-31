Old age home inmates among 1,310 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala old age home inmates among 1,310 new Covid cases

Arjun Raghunath
  • Jul 31 2020, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 19:55 ist
Medics at the real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory (PCR lab) at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 35 members of an old age home in the coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram were among the 1,310 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala on Friday.

With 864 more getting recovered, the total active cases in Kerala stood at 10,495. The fresh cases also included 425 who tested positive on Thursday, the results of which were delayed owing to technical snags.

Members of an old age home of Missionaries of Charity at Kochuthura, about 25 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city, were tested Covid-19 positive. It includes 27 aged persons. Six of the infected were nuns. The area comes under a Covid-19 cluster identified earlier. There are around 50 members in the old age home, said local ward member Biju Poulin.

The Covid-19 scenario in Thiruvananthapuram was alarming. With 320 more fresh cases, the total active cases in the state capital reached 3,078, which is much ahead of other districts.

Special bus to Karnataka

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will be operating special buses to Karnataka from Kasargod on Saturday for the convenience of students appearing for a medical engineering entrance examination. Around 340 students from the district were expected to attend the entrance from Kasargod.

