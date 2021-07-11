Olympian Mayookha Johny alleges threat for supporting friend in rape case

Olympian Mayookha Johny has received a death threat suspected to be in retaliation to her fight for justice for one of her friends who had been raped.

Johny, who is a national record holder in the triple jump, recently held a press conference alleging police inaction on her friend's complaint that she was raped in 2016 by a businessman from the Thrissur district, after blackmailing her using her naked pictures that he took after barging into her house.

Mayookha alleged that some influential people, including a former chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, were trying to protect the accused.

On Sunday she said that she received a letter threatening to eliminate her family unless she withdrew from backing the rape complainant. The anonymous letter has derogatory content targeting her family.

Johny said that she had filed a petition to the state police chief seeking a probe. She also said that she would continue to support her friend.

The alleged rape took place in 2016 and the victim did not complain owing to fear of disgrace. In 2020 she decided to complain after her family members who came to know about it backed her.

Johny alleged that though the police assured stern action, no effective actions were taken and hence she decided to back her.