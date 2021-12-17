Omicron cases go up to eight in Telangana; One Kenyan yet to be traced

All these cases were described as “imported” by Dr Srinivasa Rao, director, state public health department from various countries: Kenya: 3, UAE: Abu Dhabi – 1, Dubai – 2, Sudan – 1, UK – 1.

Only two of the above persons had arrived from countries categorized as at-risk for Omicron. Rest were found positive from the two percent random testing the state is conducting at the Hyderabad airport of all the passengers arriving from foreign countries.

While seven of them have been isolated in government health facilities, a Kenyan who went to stay in Paramount Colony of ToliChowki area is yet to be traced, Rao admitted on Friday in a press conference.

Apart from these eight cases which are in Telangana, one Omicron case was detected in a 7 year old boy who along with his family had landed in the Hyderabad airport but traveled on to Kolkata.

Except one case – of a UK returned woman in Hanumakonda – the rest were located in ToliChowki area of Hyderabad.

Rao termed the UK returnee case as “interesting” as she had tested Covid-19 negative on her arrival at Hyderabad airport about 10 days back but a retest after a week showed her as positive. Subsequent genome sequencing of samples identified her as infected by Omicron.

“There is no cause of worry. All of them are fine, they have zero symptoms- not even cold,” Rao said.

Though the top health official stated Paramount Colony as a hot-spot, it has not been declared a containment zone.

“We are however taking all containment measures like contact tracing, testing of the locals. So far we have tested about 600 samples, half of the results came but none of them were Covid-19 positive,” Rao said.

“There is no alarming situation in Telangana. No local has been infected by Omicron till now,” the official said even as he advised the public to take utmost care, “completing two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and wearing masks.”