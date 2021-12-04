Omicron in Kerala? 3 samples sent for genome sequencing

Kerala, which is already making waves on the Covid front by recording more than 60 per cent of the daily new Covid cases in the country, is now waiting with bated breath for the results of three Covid positive samples sent for genomic sequencing.

According to the authorities, the results of the three samples are expected to be out in a day or two.

The three samples which have been sent for genomic sequencing include samples of a medical professional who arrived from the UK, early this week and his Covid test turned positive.

Following this, his mother also turned Covid positive whose samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

The third sample belongs to a person of Tamil origin who arrived at Kozhikode from Germany.

All the three are isolated.

Kerala on Friday saw 4,995 turning positive after 62,343 samples were tested and there were 44,637 active cases.

Genomic sequencing is a process through which the entire genetic make up of a specific organism or cell type may be known. Through genomic sequencing, the changes in the genetic make up of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be noted and monitored.

Incidentally, Kerala has the record of reporting the first Covid case in January 2020, when a medical student from China tested positive.

