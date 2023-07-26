Omron launches work on first India factory; to start production in 2025

Japan’s Omron Healthcare has begun construction of its first Indian factory at a privately-owned industrial estate with a ground-breaking ceremony and plans to operationalise the facility before March 2025.

The development comes within two months of the company signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to invest Rs 128 crore in the facility to produce blood pressure monitors. The new plant is being built at a six-acre area located in Origins by Mahindra in Peruvoyal village, about 40 km from Chennai.

Omron becomes the latest Japanese company to enter Tamil Nadu, which is already home to over 200 firms from the country. Mitsubishi Electric Limited is also building a massive facility in the same private industrial estate to manufacture room air conditioners and compressors with an investment of Rs 1,891 crore.

The company said the state-of-the-art facility will mark Omron’s debut in the healthcare manufacturing space in India and will further strengthen its presence in the home healthcare device industry in the country.

“The new manufacturing plant will house advanced machinery and cutting-edge technologies to ensure efficient and precise production processes. Also, I would like to state that Omron is committed to putting safety as a top priority at every stage of the manufacturing as well as the construction process,” Takuto Iwanaka, Director, Omron Healthcare Manufacturing India Limited, said in a press statement.

Iwanaka thanked India for creating a favourable business environment for the healthcare industry, and expressed he hope that the new plant will not only generate employment opportunities and will also contribute to the overall economic development of the region.

India will now be the sixth country where Omron will manufacture medical equipment after Japan, China, Vietnam, Italy, and Brazil. The company manufactures digital blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, low-frequency pain therapy equipment and body composition monitors.

The company also said the new unit and the steady distribution structure are Omron’s efforts to deliver blood pressure monitors to as many people as possible in India. Ayumu Okada, President and CEO of Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd, said the number of patients suffering from lifestyle diseases such as hypertension is expected to increase in India due to the rapid economic and population growth.

"The establishment of the manufacturing factory will help us to strengthen the supply chain of blood pressure monitors while exploring the solutions for the disease management and early disease detection before it worsens. For realising the vision of 'Going for ZERO,' the Company is committed to contributing to the health-related issues of the country,” he added.