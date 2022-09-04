Onam celebrations back with a bang in Kerala; Pallathuruthy club wins boat race

Onam celebrations are literally back with a bang in Kerala after a two-year low-profile affair owing to Covid-19.

While thousands of persons thronged near the backwaters of Alappuzha on Sunday to witness a tight race of snake boats at the Nehru Trophy boat race, a festival mood has been prevailing over the last several days to welcome the Onam.

In a fiercely fought snake boat race in Alappuzha’s Punnamada lake, ‘Mahadevikadu Kattilthekkathil’ snake boat of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club won the competition by finishing in 4 minutes and 30.77 seconds, while the second place went to NCDC boat club’s ‘Nadubhagam’ snake boat that finished at 4 minutes 31.57 seconds. It was also a hattrick victory for Pallathuruthy boat club.

A total of 20 snake boats participated in the race being held after a gap of two years. Four boats were in the last round. Punnamada Boat Club and the Kerala police’s team were the others in the final round who finished in the third and fourth positions.

While the main days of Onam are from September 7 to 10, the state is already in a festive mood. Most schools and college campuses witnessed Onam celebrations last week and closed for holidays, while Onam celebrations at offices and various forums are going on.

A week-long Onam celebration of the state will begin on Monday. While the major venue of the cultural fest will be in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, cultural programs will be held in all districts.

Heavy rush at commercial streets across the state is bringing back hopes of revival for the traders in the state after the Covid. Shopping fests and trade fairs are being organised across the state. Hotels are also receiving brisk sales of the sumptuous Onam feast, popularly known as ‘Onasadhya’.