One coal miner dies in roof collapse in Telangana

One coal miner dies, 3 others feared dead in roof collapse in Telangana

The incident occurred at the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was on

  • Nov 10 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 18:32 ist
One worker died and three others were feared dead after a roof in a coal mine collapsed on them in Mancherial district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was on. It was then a portion of the roof fell on the four workers, burying them under the rubble, they said. The body of one person was recovered, a senior police official told PTI over phone. Rescue efforts were on, officials said.

