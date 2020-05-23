One COVID-19 death, 47 fresh cases reported in AP

One coronavirus death, 47 fresh cases reported in AP; toll touches 56

PTI
PTI, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh),
  • May 23 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 14:01 ist

With 47 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,714 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 56, a bulletin from the government said on Saturday.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district. Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday, five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said. Samples of 9,136 people were tested and 47 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1778.

The number of active patients are now at 727. Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 127 active ones, it added. 

COVID-19
Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

