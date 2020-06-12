One dies, 78 more fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala; Guruvayur temple being closed

One dies, 78 more fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 12 2020, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 19:14 ist
Representative image/istock

While one more person died of COVID in Kerala and 78 more were tested positive on Friday, Kerala government decided to close the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple for devotees again.

Kerala devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that devotees would not be allowed at the temple from Saturday. Thrissur district, where the temple is situated, has been witnessing a spike in COVID cases over the last couple of days and the number of active cases now reached 165. Even as the temple was reopened for devotees from Tuesday, the number of devotees was very low.

Though the government earlier decided to open Sabarimala Ayyapa temple for devotees from Sunday, it was also put off after the temple tantri cited chances for COVID spread through devotes.

A 71-year old man hailing from Kannur district, who died on Thursday after returning from Mumbai recently, was tested COVID positive, taking the total COVID deaths in the state to 20, including a Puducherry native. Among the 78 fresh cases, 36 came from abroad, 31 from other states and ten got infected through local contact. With 32 persons under treatment recovering, the number of active cases now stands at 1,303.

Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

