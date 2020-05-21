1 dies of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, toll rises to 54

One dies of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, toll rises to 54; state reports 45 fresh cases

One person died of coronavirus in Andhra Predesh while 45 fresh cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,605, a bulletin from the government said on Thursday.

The lone death was reported in Kurnool, taking the COVID-19 toll in the state to 54.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, four were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 8,092 people were tested and 41 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,680.

The number of active patients now stands at 718.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 128 active cases, it added.

