One killed in ammonia gas leak at SPY Agros in Andhra Pradesh

One person was killed and three severely injured in an ammonia leak at SPY Agros, a private industry, near Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased was a 50-year-old man.

The condition of three other affected workers is stable. Kurnool district collector Veerapandian said the leak has been controlled and there was no danger outside the premises of the company.

The situation was brought under control with fire engines and revenue, police, health officials were working together, the official said.

SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli was also present at the spot.