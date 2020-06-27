1 dead in ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's SPY Agro

One killed in ammonia gas leak at SPY Agros in Andhra Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 12:57 ist
DH Photo

One person was killed and three severely injured in an ammonia leak at SPY Agros, a private industry, near Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased was a 50-year-old man.

The condition of three other affected workers is stable. Kurnool district collector Veerapandian said the leak has been controlled and there was no danger outside the premises of the company.

The situation was brought under control with fire engines and revenue, police, health officials were working together, the official said.

SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli was also present at the spot.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andhra Pradesh
gas leak

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 