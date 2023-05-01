1 dead in blast at cracker manufacturing unit in Kerala

One killed in blast at illegal cracker manufacturing unit in Kerala

Police suspect that an alleged illegal cracker manufacturing unit was being run in the shed where the blast occurred

PTI
PTI, Palakkad ,
  • May 01 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 15:12 ist
Representative image.

One person was killed in a blast that took place in a shed attached to a house at Keralassery near here on Monday, police said.

Police suspect that an alleged illegal cracker manufacturing unit was being run in the shed where the blast occurred. The incident took place at around 10 am at the residence of one person named Abdul Razaq, they said.

"We have found scattered pieces of a human body. The inquest is on. We are yet to identify the deceased," police told PTI.

cracker
Kerala
Palakkad
blast
Explosion
India News

