One killed in explosion at steel factory in Kerala

A man was killed and three others injured after a massive fire broke out following an explosion at a steel factory in Kanjikode in this district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased man was reportedly an employee at the factory located in an industrial area here. The injured were soon shifted to a nearby hospital, they said. An explosion at the furnace was suspected to have triggered the fire in the morning.

"The fire is doused completely... Everything is under control now. We believe that no others are trapped inside the building," an officer told PTI. An investigation is on, and the exact cause of the explosion and fire could be ascertained only in a detailed examination, he added.