One killed in explosion at steel factory in Kerala

One killed in explosion at steel factory in Kerala

An explosion at the furnace was suspected to have triggered the fire in the morning.

PTI
PTI, Palakkad,
  • Jun 20 2023, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 12:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was killed and three others injured after a massive fire broke out following an explosion at a steel factory in Kanjikode in this district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased man was reportedly an employee at the factory located in an industrial area here. The injured were soon shifted to a nearby hospital, they said. An explosion at the furnace was suspected to have triggered the fire in the morning.

"The fire is doused completely... Everything is under control now. We believe that no others are trapped inside the building," an officer told PTI. An investigation is on, and the exact cause of the explosion and fire could be ascertained only in a detailed examination, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Explosion

Related videos

What's Brewing

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

Lionel Messi's deal could hit $150M before endorsements

Lionel Messi's deal could hit $150M before endorsements

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

 