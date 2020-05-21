One more COVID-19 death in Kerala

One more coronavirus death in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 21 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 23:12 ist
Representative image

A 73-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Thursday.

Khadeeja Kutty, of Chavakkad in Thrissur district died. She returned from Mumbai earlier this week by road and was hospitalised owing to symptoms. She was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. Her son and four others who accompanied her were also kept in quarantine.

It is the fifth COVID-19 death in Kerala. Kerala is having a very low coronavirus mortality rate of around 0.7 per cent. 

One of the persons who died of COVID-19 in Kerala hailed from Mahe, which is part of Puducherry. Hence, Kerala government was not adding to the state's death toll citing that he got infected from Mahe. However, the centre included him in Kerala's death toll.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kerala

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 