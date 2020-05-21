One more coronavirus death in Kerala

A 73-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Thursday.

Khadeeja Kutty, of Chavakkad in Thrissur district died. She returned from Mumbai earlier this week by road and was hospitalised owing to symptoms. She was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. Her son and four others who accompanied her were also kept in quarantine.

It is the fifth COVID-19 death in Kerala. Kerala is having a very low coronavirus mortality rate of around 0.7 per cent.

One of the persons who died of COVID-19 in Kerala hailed from Mahe, which is part of Puducherry. Hence, Kerala government was not adding to the state's death toll citing that he got infected from Mahe. However, the centre included him in Kerala's death toll.