A woman died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday evening.

Sulaikha, 55, of Mavoor in Kozhikode, who recently returned from abroad, died at Kozhikode medical college hospital .

According to local sources, she returned on May 20 from Riyadh and was later tested COVID-19 positive. She was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode medical college hospital since May 25. She was suffering from hypertension.

So far eleven persons, including a native of Mahe, died of COVID-19 in Kerala.