One more endosulfan victim dies in Kerala's Kasargod

One more endosulfan victim dies in Kerala's Kasargod

Owing to lack of medical facilities in the district endosulfan victims need to be taken to hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 18 2022, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 07:23 ist

A nine-year-old endosulfan victim boy in the Kasargod district of Kerala died on Wednesday night.

The poor health infrastructure of Kasargod was often flayed for the frequent death of endosulfan.

Athinath, son of Anitha of Pallikkara panchayat in Kasargod died at a hospital in Mangaluru. As per the Kerala government's official records, there are 6,728 endosulfan victims in the district.

Endosulfan victims action council leader Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan said that in the last few months alone over five endosulfan victims died. Owing to lack of medical facilities in the district endosulfan victims need to be taken to hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment.

Social activist Daya Bhai is planning to launch an indefinite stir in October demanding better health facilities in the district. Though the stir was planned this month it was postponed owing to rough weather in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Endosulfan

What's Brewing

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

 