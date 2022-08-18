One more endosulfan victim dies in Kerala's Kasargod

A nine-year-old endosulfan victim boy in the Kasargod district of Kerala died on Wednesday night.

The poor health infrastructure of Kasargod was often flayed for the frequent death of endosulfan.

Athinath, son of Anitha of Pallikkara panchayat in Kasargod died at a hospital in Mangaluru. As per the Kerala government's official records, there are 6,728 endosulfan victims in the district.

Endosulfan victims action council leader Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan said that in the last few months alone over five endosulfan victims died. Owing to lack of medical facilities in the district endosulfan victims need to be taken to hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment.

Social activist Daya Bhai is planning to launch an indefinite stir in October demanding better health facilities in the district. Though the stir was planned this month it was postponed owing to rough weather in the state.