One more endosulfan victim dies in Kerala's Kasargod

A nine-year-old endosulfan victim boy in the Kasargod district of Kerala died on Wednesday night.
The poor health infrastructure of Kasargod was often flayed for the frequent death of endosulfan.
Athinath, son of Anitha of Pallikkara panchayat in Kasargod died at a hospital in Mangaluru. As per the Kerala government's official records, there are 6,728 endosulfan victims in the district.
Endosulfan victims action council leader Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan said that in the last few months alone over five endosulfan victims died. Owing to lack of medical facilities in the district endosulfan victims need to be taken to hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment.
Social activist Daya Bhai is planning to launch an indefinite stir in October demanding better health facilities in the district. Though the stir was planned this month it was postponed owing to rough weather in the state.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank
DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free
Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work
Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains
UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales
Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India