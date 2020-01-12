One more illegal apartment complex razed in Kochi

One more luxury apartment at Maradu on the outskirts of Kochi in Kerala was razed on Sunday.

Jain's Coral Cove, the 17-storey complex comprising 122 flats, was reduced to rubbles in seconds using the implosion technique at 11 am. It was the largest among the five structures being demolished.

It was the fourth waterfront apartment in Kochi being demolished in a row as per an SC order for CRZ norm violation. One more apartment, 17 storey Golden Kayaloram, will be pulled down on Sunday afternoon. Three were razed on Saturday.

Police officials said that prima faice there were no casualties or damages to any other properties. About 300-kilogram emulsion explosive was used and non-electric detonators and timers were used to trigger the blasts. Ten layer covering using steel mesh and geotextile mats were provided to the pillars that were demolished using explosives.

Being Sunday, a large number of people, including women and children, thronged to witness the moment.

Edifice Engineering firm was entrusted with the implosion of the two high-rises on Sunday. The same firm had pulled down H20 Holy Faith apartment on Saturday, while Vijay Steels and Explosives razed twin towers of Alfa Serene.